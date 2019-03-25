Lewis Ryder to make debut in 2019 Ginetta GT5 Challenge

Lewis Ryder is confirmed to make his Ginetta GT5 Challenge debut in the coming 2019 season as a privateer entrant with the support of Rocket Media, On-Pole consultancy and Backwell Motors.

Having only had previous experience in club level competitions, the coming season shall be a step up as the series joins the British Touring Car Championship and the British GT Championship

Ryders career started at aged 11 where he raced five seasons of the Junior TKM Class Karting. Then two years ago the nineteen year-old made the step to car racing; where he primarily contended in club events at his local track, Castle Combe.

Racing in a Volkswagen Golf Ryder took some podium finishes although he went on to take his best finish of seventh at Donington Park as well as the second fastest lap of the race. It was this racing that ignited his interest in continuing to race at a national level.

“I can’t wait for the season to get underway and to be racing on such a competitive grid this year.” said Ryder. “The Ginetta GT5 Challenge provides the perfect opportunity for me to learn about rear wheel drive while also competing on a big stage, alongside British GT and of course the BTCC.”

“As a privateer this season will be a huge learning curve, not only as a driver but also understanding how we can get the most out of the car as a team. With the increase in racing profile, I am hoping to attract additional financial support that can allow me to continue working my way up the ladder in the Ginetta family.”