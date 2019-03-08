OMG Racing have announced a brand-new partnership with the True Heroes Racing team for the 2019 season.

True Forces Racing was founded in 2012 by a serving Royal Navy sailor, and offers opportunities for wounded, injured and sick UK Service personnel and Veterans to become directly involved in motorcycle racing. The aim is to aid their rehabilitation and adjustment to life outside the military.

The new partnership, created through their #SupportedByOMG scheme, will see OMG Racing provide True Heroes Racing with a fully prepared National Superstock 1000 Suzuki GSXR1000 machine. OMG will also lend technical support to the team at races throughout the season. Jim Walker will be riding the bike for the True Heroes Racing team.

OMG Racing team owner, Alan Gardner, is delighted that his team is able to support the True Heroes project. He said:

“As someone with a military background, I was amazed by what True Heroes Racing have achieved and just had to find a way in which we could assist them. This link up enables OMG to support in some way some of those who have served our country and continue our philosophy of breaking the mould.

“The opportunity to be associated with the inspirational True Heroes Racing team was an easy decision for all of us at OMG and we look forward to helping them as much as we can with a new chapter of their story.”

The founder of True Heroes Racing, Phil Spencer, is equally delighted with the new partnership and admitted that he was left “speechless” after hearing how much support OMG Racing wanted to provide. He said:

“The support OMG Racing are providing us is outstanding. Alan and I had been talking a lot last season about how OMG might be able to assist us. As someone with a military background he was keen to do all he could, but when Alan called me and offered this level of support, I was simply speechless. Not only having one of their professionally prepared Suzuki race bikes to compete on, but their technical support and assistance on site at every round is brilliant.

“The Superstock 1000 class is an important step for True Heroes Racing on our road towards running in the Superbike class, but also a class of real significance to the whole team in light of the events of 2017. With the support of OMG this year we can return, full time, to this class and continue to develop and expand the team along the way.”

True Heroes Racing begin their UK testing schedule shortly.