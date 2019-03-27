Paul Rivett to take part in British Truck Racing Championship for 2019

Reigning Renault UK Clio Cup champion Paul Rivett will not return for the final ever season of the championship in 2019 after deciding to compete in the British Truck Racing Championship.

After almost two decades and four championship wins in the Renault one-make category, the 2018 champion came to the decision that the time was right to step away and with 2019 being the series’ last. The decision to leave was made slightly easier.

Rivett will compete in Division 2 of the Truck Racing Championship with WDE Motorsport who will also step away from the Clio Cup.

Paul spoke to Motorsport News about this decision. Saying, “I’ve been in Clios for such a long time and after winning it last year, it was a good time to move on.”

Before going on to talk about his excitement at racing in trucks, “I’m just so excited because it’s a new challenge.

“I raced Wayne’s [Eason] truck at Snetterton a couple of years ago and I enjoyed it so much.

“It’s back to everything being more manual and about the driver rather than having things like paddleshift so that’s a challenge. I can’t wait.”

A move to Porsche Carrera Cup GB was mooted. However, the lack of budget meant a focus on truck racing and the chance to go for back to back championship titles.