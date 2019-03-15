Plato takes to the track in Power Maxed Astra

With Rob Collard racking up the testing miles last week at Brands Hatch. Yesterday it was the turn of two time Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship champion Jason Plato to take the wheel of the Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

More romanticism for long time fans of Jason and the BTCC who know that his first title was taken in a factory backed Vauxhall Astra in 2001. His return to the marque may come with added expectation but to take the pressure off, strong test sessions before the racing begins is paramount for success.

Plato’s session at Thruxton was the long awaited return to front-wheel drive machinery for the fifty-one year old and in the greasy and blustery conditions, valuable feedback and data was gathered ahead of further test sessions where both himself and Collard will take to the track to refine the car further.

Fifty-six laps of the quick Hampshire circuit were completed and the distance travelled was just six kilometres less than what Collard achieved last week at Brands Hatch.

Speaking of his test in a front-wheel drive machine for the first time since 2015. Jason said, “It felt great to be back in a front wheel drive car again.”

“It took a few laps to get back into it, but I quickly felt at home in the car.

“I’ve worked with Martin before at 888, and he’s put together a really strong team in PMR, so it’s given me even more confidence that we’re going to take the Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing Astra to the pointy end from the off. Bring on Brands!”