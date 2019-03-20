Rob Huff co-launches TCR UK team

2012 World Touring Car champion, Rob Huff, has signed a deal with Hong Kong’s Teamwork Motorsport to run a pair of cars in the 2019 TCR UK Series.

As a driver, Huff’s relationship with Teamwork Motorsport extends back a couple of years now, as the Brit has competed with them in both the TCR Asia Series, and TCR Malaysia. However, this new venture into the UK motorsport scene will see Huff develop his management and coaching skills instead, as one of the primary figures behind the new Teamwork Huff Motorsport outfit.

The announcement also ensures the return of Volkswagen to TCR UK in 2019; the marque which dominated proceedings last year in Great Britain. In order to have the team operate at the highest level, Teamwork Huff Motorsport engineers will receive technical support from successful British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) outfit, Ciceley Motorsport.

So far, only one driver has been announced, although a second Golf GTI TCR is confirmed to be on the grid for the season-opener at Snetterton. Hong Kong’s Sunny Wong will be behind the wheel of the first Golf, as he makes his debut in racing outside of Asia. Wong has proved himself to be a highly-skilled driver in TCR competition, currently standing as the reigning TCR China Series champion, as well as having won the prestigious Macau Touring Car Cup race last year too.

Extending what has been a very successful relationship with Teamwork Motorsport thus far, Wong is looking forward to racing in the UK this year:

“I’m really looking forward to racing in the TCR UK championship. It’ll be a fantastic challenge to learn and race on some of the [most] iconic circuits in the UK, as well [as] racing with a new bunch of competitors in a different style of championship, after two years in TCR China.”

“We know the Golf very well, and with Rob on hand and with the technical expertise of Teamwork Motorsport and their technical team this year, I think we have a fantastic opportunity to secure some strong results.”

Rob Huff is also jubilant at the chance to expand his influence in motorsport. The popular Brit said:

“I’ve been working with the Teamwork guys for years, and now with Teamwork Huff Motorsport, it’s great to be trying my hand at something else.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in China with the guys, guiding their progress, and now it’ll be something different to work with them in the UK, and not only work with them on how to get the best out of the car, but do that at some of the circuits where I grew up racing.”

“It’ll be a great experience, and also to have my name on a race team, working with some top drivers as we try our best to do well in the TCR UK championship, will be an exciting and fun new challenge.”

Team Principal, Paul Hui, expects the 2019 season to be a challenging but fruitful year for. He said:

“Teamwork Motorsport has been all about pushing forward, and after successful spells in TCR Asia, China and Malaysia, and a fantastic 24-hour race debut in the Dubai 24H 2019 race, we believe the TCR UK championship will give us a fantastic opportunity to challenge ourselves as a team, and get to know a new series and set of circuits.”

“Sunny has shown incredible pace and race skill, and I’m sure he’ll adapt quickly to the UK circuits. We’ll also look to run a second car with another experienced hand, and set ourselves some aggressive but also realistic targets for our first season in Europe.”

“Also, with Rob Huff, who we’ve been working with on our Asia-based programmes for six years now, now with Teamwork Huff Motorsport, we have one of the UK’s fastest, most knowledgeable drivers on hand to help show our engineers and drivers the way throughout the season.”

TCR UK Series C.O.O, David Sonenscher, has worked with Teamwork Motorsport before during his time behind the scenes of TCR operations in Asia. Naturally, he was delighted to hear of their decision to join the UK grid for 2019:

“I’m particularly pleased with this announcement as Teamwork Huff Motorsport has the potential to be one of the strongest teams on the TCR UK grid this season.”

“I obviously know Teamwork from TCR Asia and TCR Malaysia, and Rob Huff needs no introduction to UK touring car fans.”

“Sunny Wong has more than proved himself at the wheel of a TCR car, having regularly won races and playing a key role in securing the TCR China title for Teamwork last year. It’ll be interesting to see who ends up as his teammate in the second car.”

As alluded to there by Sonenscher, Teamwork Huff Motorsport have serious plans to field a second car for an experienced driver. Excitingly, the TCR UK Series has revealed that multiple BTCC race-winners are amongst the contenders for the seat…