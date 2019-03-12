Verschoor and Lawson Join MP Motorsport For Inaugural F3 Season

Richard Verschoor and Liam Lawson have signed with MP Motorsport in 2019, as they join the inaugural FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Verschoor raced in the championship’s predecessor, GP3 Series, for the second half of 2018 which was marked with a third place in the Sprint Race at the Sochi Autodrom.

The Dutchman moved to the series, having competed in Formula 4 and Formula Renault with the Dutch team.

During the winter break, Verschoor had the opportunity to test MP’s FIA Formula 2 car twice, at Abu Dhabi and Barcelona setting the fastest times in both tests.

Although he tested, F2 machinery Verschoor decided on a season in the new F3 which takes place during European Grand Prix weekends.

“It took me a while to decide but I’m glad I set my sights on FIA F3 together with MP Motorsport,” said Verschoor. “Formula 2 would have been wonderful, but I still have unfinished business at F3 level. I’m sure I’ll be able to show some great things with MP next season. Meanwhile, I can watch and learn from the F2 team, preparing myself well for the next step.”

Kiwi, Lawson joins the team off the back of a successful season in ADAC Formula 4 in which he was the championship runner up with Van Amersfoort Racing.

During the off-season he returned to New Zealand to clinch the title in the Toyota Racing Series, as a result of his performance it led to him joining the Red Bull Junior Team.

Lawson only made his international motorsport debut in 2017 in the Australian F4 series before moving to Europe to take part in the ADAC F4.

As well the New Zealander made a one-off appearance in the 2018 F3 Asian Championship and claimed a perfect result: three wins, three poles and three fastest laps from the weekend.

“It’s great news that I will be joining MP Motorsport for my debut campaign in FIA F3,” said Lawson. “I’m very much looking forward to racing in front of capacity crowds during Grand Prix weekends – it will be a whole new experience. MP is a great team, and they’ve been very welcoming. They have successfully worked with Red Bull Junior drivers before, so I’m confident we can do well.”

Finn Simo Laaksonen, completes the Dutch team’s line-up.