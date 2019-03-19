Will Rochford to make motorsport debut in 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship

Will Rochford is to make his motorsport debut in the 2019 season of the Ginetta Junior Championship. Having only ever raced in recreational karting Rochfords craving for competitive race action has only grown. The 14 year-old plans to race with Total Control Racing with support from Bristol based Flats4Students.

Rochford has already shown his skill on the tarmac at the Ginetta Junior scholarship event in October. Where the Bristol based teenager impressed the judging panel with his natural talent, getting through to the final day undeterred by only having had one previous test day in a Ginetta G40.

“I wanted to get into motorsport because I’ve always loved cars and driving.” said Rochford. “I love speed and I’m very competitive. I’ve chosen the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship as I absolutely loved the Ginetta G40 after driving it in my first test and the Scholarship.”

“I like how professional the championship is too and it’s a great place for me to start my career. With no racing or karting experience, I’m using my first season to learn all I can. I want to drive smoothly and consistently, and my aim is to see improvement with every race.”



Lee Brookes, team manager added, “Everyone at Total Control Racing is delighted that Will has decided to join us this year as he starts his motorsport career with a first season in the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship.

“While Will has no previous experience in any other form of motorsport, he has shown a real willingness to learn. We are looking forward to working with him and we hope that he can have a great season with us.”