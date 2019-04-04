Anton Spires back in the Renault UK Clio Cup for Brands Hatch

Westbourne Motorsport are expanding to a four car team for this weekend’s Renault UK Clio Cup season opener at Brands Hatch as they welcome back Anton Spires to the one-make championship.

Joining Westbourne alongside Ben Colburn, Aaron Thompson and Finlay Robinson, Anton will be the oldest driver in their roster.

Having last competed in the series back in 2016 where he took part in fourteen of the eighteen rounds that year. Anton feels that this weekend will be a great opportunity to prove to the team he should keep his seat for the whole season.

Talking to RenaultSport. Anton said, “It’s great knowing I’ll be back racing in the Clio Cup this weekend and I certainly feel I have some unfinished business to take care of after I wasn’t able to see out the full season in 2016.

“Of course I’d love to be back for the whole season but let’s see how things go this weekend and take it from there.”

Meanwhile Westbourne Motorsport Joint Team Principal James Colburn also told RenaultSport, “We are delighted to have Anton join the team for the first rounds this weekend.

“Having run Anton in the Michelin Clio Series as well as working with him when he competed in the Clio Cup previously, we know he has the pace to be at the sharp end of the grid and will certainly be a great team-mate for our younger drivers to learn from.”