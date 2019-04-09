Arthur Leclerc completes Sauber Junior Team’s F4 lineup

Arthur Leclerc has joined Sauber Motorsport‘s driver development programme, Sauber Junior Team, and will partner up with US Racing-CHRS in ADAC German F4.

Leclerc – the younger brother of Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles, who drove for Sauber’s F1 outfit last year – was announced as the ninth and final driver to join Sauber’s young driver initiative. Alongside ADAC German F4, the 18-year-old will also compete in select Italian F4 events throughout the season, also with US Racing-CHRS.

The Monegasque driver joins the Sauber Junior Team after a successful debut season in single-seater racing in the 2018 French F4 championship, where he took eight podiums, two race wins and one pole position on his way to fifth in the championship.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Sauber Junior Team. It’s a serious programme that is affiliated to an F1 team,” Leclerc said. “This is an opportunity that means a lot to me. My target is to win and move on to the next racing category. It’s been great to work with the guys at US Racing and Charouz.

“It’s a proper team and I already feel really confident with them and the car.”

Leclerc’s first race in the ADAC German F4 series is just over two weeks away with the first race of the season at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on 26-28 April.