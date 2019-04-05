Ben Kasperczak joins Ginetta Junior grid ahead of opening race this weekend

With the first race of the Ginetta Junior season tomorrow (Saturday 6 April) at Brands Hatch, In2Racing have confirmed a last minute entrant, karting star Ben Kasperczak.

The 15 year old has been racing since he was three and started like many in kart racing. Within ten years he picked up a staggering 180 trophies; at the age of four Kasperczak was the youngest sponsored athlete to be signed as a works driver.

Kasperczak made the transition from karts to cars in 2018 where he raced in the Junior Saloon Car Championship. The Hereford based teenager was very successful in this championship and at the first race meeting of the season at Silverstone taking two victories.

Joining In2Racing will see Kasperczak accompanying Roman Bilinksi and Josh Rattican.

“Ben has a strong pedigree in Karting, as I have witnessed over the past few years.” explained In2Racing owner Nick Dudfield. “His decision to join In2Racing and his move to the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship Series is a very welcome addition to the team alongside Roman and Josh.

Kasperczak added, “I am very excited and proud to be racing at Brands Hatch this weekend, in Round 1 of the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship with In2Racing, I will be racing alongside the BTCC Championship.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to Bobby Thompson for helping sort out the last-minute deal and also thanks to my family and sponsors who have made it all possible.

The teenager will now be thrown in to the championship in the deep end, with only today’s practice session to get to grips with the car before the weekend.

“I only found out about this great opportunity last night I have had no time for testing and I have never driven a rear wheel car before, this is going to be my biggest challenge yet!”