Butcher takes second Jack Sears Trophy win in a row following strong Donington weekend

by Stuart Richards
Rory Butcher’s great start to the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship was furthered following another excellent weekend at Donington Park.

In stark contrast to his Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing teammate Sam Tordoff, Rory endured a terrible qualifying session where he couldn’t get in a clear lap due to the stoppages through the session.

Starting from nineteenth, the pace of the car and skill of the driver brought Rory an eleventh place finish for race one. Further progress was made in race two when he finished fifth and set the fastest lap of the race. Before rounding out another strong weekend with fourth place in the final race of the day whilst also being the best of the hard tyre runners.

Whilst it seemed unlikely following his poor qualifying, Rory now lies just six points off of first place in the drivers championship and he extends his lead in the Jack Sears Trophy after he won the award for the second weekend in a row.

“Qualifying was so disappointing as we didn’t get a decent lap in the conditions and it made race day tough.” Said the Scotsman,

“But I tried to make progress in each race and it worked. We got the fastest lap on the medium tyre and had the quickest car on the hard tyre in race three, which is really good.

“Before race three I thought it would be nice to try and get my tally for the day up to 30 points and that’s what we did. That is the goal for each race meeting and I’m always looking at the bigger picture and the season as a whole.”

