Irwin takes positives from “disappointing” Silverstone Test

Glenn Irwin remains positive ahead of the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike season despite having a “disappointing” day at the Silverstone pre-season test.

Irwin struggled in the opening session in the rain, but found some speed during the next session as the weather began to change. The 29-year-old posted a top time of 1:00.377 in the morning – only +0543s behind the leader, Jason O’Halloran.

However, Irwin would slip back down to ninth and 12th in the final two sessions while the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team experimented with different settings on the Ninja ZX-10RR.

Irwin had mixed feelings about the day, but was able to take some positives:

“To be honest I was a bit disappointed with my performance today but there were some positives that we can take away and work on ahead of the championship opener in ten days’ time.

“We had a big breakthrough electronically, so it was nice to feel the difference in that area, and we now have a clear direction to go in ahead of the first round. I rode on a setting that worked for Leon, but every rider is different, so we just need to find a setting that works for me.

“It’s not uncommon to be in this position at this stage so it’s not a big worry. Overall, I feel good on the bike; I’m riding well and pushing the limits. We had a good team debrief after today’s test and the guys now know how to get to where we’re going.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the garage, Ben Currie was continuing to find his rhythm ahead of his BSB debut. The Australian ended the opening session in second, +0.931s behind fellow newcomer Xavi Forés.

Currie would end the final test down in 15th overall, +0.960s behind O’Halloran at the top of the timing sheets. A delighted Currie said:

“I’m really happy with how we got on today and feel like we made a huge step forward with the bike. The tests in Spain gave a clear picture of what we needed to do, and the team worked hard to make sure that the bike was ready for Silverstone.

“I felt at home in the wet as well as the dry which is important as potentially there will be some wet rounds at the start of the season, so it was perfect to have the chance to get the bike dialled in.

“Competing in the Superbike class is a massive jump for me as it’s completely different, so I feel fortunate to part of such an experienced team. The Spanish test was a bit of a write-off for me; I had a couple of big crashes but now I feel like I can start to move forward.”

The BSB season opener takes place at Silverstone on 19-21 April 2019.