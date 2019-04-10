Jack McCarthy – “Every time I get in the car I’m learning a lot”

Former Renault Clio Cup UK race winner Jack McCarthy had his first taste of Porsche action on the TOCA package as the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship headed to Brands Hatch for the opening round of the 2019 season.

After a day of testing on the Friday, it was soon time to qualify on the Saturday, in mixed conditions McCarthy secured eighth overall and second in class in the tricky conditions.

“I knew that my debut weekend in such a competitive championship as the Porsche Carrera Cup GB was going to be a real challenge, so to come away with a pair of podium finishes is really pleasing and a great way to start the season.” said McCarthy.

“Every time I get in the car I’m learning a lot and the changing weather conditions this weekend presented me with lots of new scenarios to tackle.”

Race 1 would see McCarthy hold on for a podium position, third in class behind the more experienced Karl Leonard and Esmee Hawkey.

“I felt like I dealt with them well and showed that I have strong pace in all conditions, which bodes well for the rest of the year.”

The second race of the day also brought a chance to secure a podium position, with third in class and seventh place overall.

“Unfortunately overtaking opportunities are limited around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit in these cars, so I didn’t quite get the chance to make further progress up the Pro Am order, however I’m happy that I showed I have the pace the be right there with the class leaders.”

With his first race weekend out of the way, McCarthy is now keen to get on track for the third and fourth rounds of the championship on the Derbyshire circuit.

“There are a lot of positives to take away from this weekend and I’m heading into the Donington Park meeting with lots of confidence. It’s my favourite circuit on the calendar and hopefully I can go there and try to challenge for the Pro Am victories.”