Jack Young takes Clio Cup pole as Team HARD trio get disqualified

It was a perfect Saturday for Jack Young in the Renault UK Clio Cup as the MRM Racing man took pole position for both rounds three and four at Donington Park.

Not only did the Northern Irishman take pole position, his main rival and championship leader Max Coates had his fastest times deleted due to a technical infringement with his Team HARD Renault Clio. Had his penalties not been added, Max would have joined Young on the front row of the grid.

Commenting on the punishment that his main championship rival faced, Jack commented, “That obviously gives us a stronger chance to bag a lot of points tomorrow but wins are never guaranteed.

“I’ve definitely got Brett [Lidsey] to think about and he is right on the pace.”

Team HARD’s indiscretion of taping up the roof-mounted airbox would have been allowed if the car was running on wet tyres. However, since the car was running on slicks. The stewards had no choice but to disqualify not only Max, but also his teammates Jade Edwards and UK Clio Cup newcomer Jamie Bond.

Not only did this trio of Team HARD drivers get relegated to the back of the grid, they’ll also have to start ten seconds after every other driver at the race start on Sunday. Further punishing them.

With Jack Young on pole position for both races tomorrow, there was further continuity as every driver behind will start the second race where they started the first.

Brett Lidsey qualified a best ever second ahead of Team HARD’s Ethan Hammerton in third. Despite this, Team HARD will have some work to do when Ethan crashed heavily after he set his fastest time. Making the squad’s Saturday even more of a struggle.

Fourth, fifth and sixth went to the Westbourne Motorsport trio of Aaron Thompson, Ben Colburn and Finlay Robinson who are looking to bounce back following a difficult opening weekend whilst the Specialized Motorsport Clio of Luke Warr will line up seventh.

Eighth through tenth will be filled by the penalised Team HARD trio who will have plenty to do if they are to get anything from this weekend.

Sunday’s first Renault UK Clio Cup race will take place at 10:05 whilst the second will start at 15:45. The second race will also be broadcast live on ITV4.