Louis Foster inherits British F4 victory after final lap drama

Louis Foster inherited victory at the second round of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost after Luke Browning was penalised for final lap contact with Zane Maloney at Brands Hatch.

Much like his dominant display in round one, the Richardson Racing driver fought his way through the field and closed up to long-time race leader Maloney, his efforts aided by a mid-race safety car.

The pair were separated by less than 0.2s as they began the final lap, where Browning applied pressure on the Barbadian and switched to the inside line through Clark Curve where they made contact and Maloney was pitched in to a spin.

That meant Browning was first to cross the finish line with the Double R Racing machines of Louis Foster and Sebastian Alvarez behind in second and third places respectively.

However, a ten second time penalty drops Browning to third, giving Foster his maiden British F4 victory and Double R Racing their first one-two finish of the season.

Joe Turney struggled off the line from pole once again and dropped back. Despite regaining the lead, he suffered front-wing damage after the safety car restart and then contact with the #43 car of Josh Skelton sent the Carlin rookie spinning round. He subsequently recovered fourth place.

A quiet race for Roberto Faria saw him finish fifth, and second of the rookies, for Fortec Motorsport with Carter Williams just 0.383s behind in sixth in the #55 JHR Developments car.

Maloney eventually crossed the line in seventh after the incident with Browning and Mariano Martinez crossed the line in eighth place in the second Fortec.

Reema Juffali enjoyed an incident-free race compared to round one, she finished ninth overall whilst Tommy Foster came home in tenth place for Arden Motorsport, a lap down after he lost his front wing on the opening lap.

The race saw two retirements, Josh Skelton just a few laps from the end after damage sustained to his JHR machine during the race and Bart Horsten, who spun out at Clark Curve on lap seven causing the safety car.

The amended result means Browning still sits atop the championship table on 40 points, with Alvarez just behind on 36 and Louis Foster rounding out the top three on 31 points.