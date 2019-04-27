Louis Foster takes pole in heavily disrupted qualifying

Louis Foster has taken pole position for round four of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost at Donington as Storm Hannah played havoc with track conditions.

The session saw three red flag periods which limited the clear running drivers needed to get to grips with the adverse weather conditions.

Times began to tumble towards the latter end of the session as drivers had managed to get their tyres back up to optimal temperature, with the majority of drivers setting their fastest laps inside the last four minutes.

Foster set his fastest time – a 1:21.358 – with just three minutes left on the clock. His team-mate and championship leader, Sebastian Alvarez, qualified second, just 0.431s behind, to complete a Double R Racing front-row lockout as they appeared to be in a class of their own.

Arden Motorsport‘s Tommy Foster was a further 1.2s further back followed by race one winner Luke Browning for Richardson Racing.

Alex Connor impressed on his debut qualifying session for Arden. The fifteen-year-old had jumped to third place but lost that position on count-back from the final red flag, meaning his previous best lap, a 1:22.784, meant he secured fifth place instead.

Carlin‘s Zane Maloney had a relatively quiet session in sixth place with Josh Skelton looking more comfortable in the JHR Developments machine close behind in seventh.

Bart Horsten, Joe Turney and Carter Williams were three other drivers who struggled to find their groove because of the red flags so they line up eighth, ninth and tenth respectively. Fortec Motorsport‘s Roberto Faria will start from eleventh place.

Reema Juffali and Mario Martinez were the causes of two of the three stoppage periods as they both struggled for grip and took off-track excursions and they close out the grid in twelfth and thirteenth places.

Race one is schedule to take place at 17.05 this afternoon, with the weather looking to play another pivotal role in the action.