Jake Dixon has been ruled out this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez and will be replaced at the Angel Nieto KTM team by Mattia Pasini.

Dixon suffered a concussion after crashing out of free practice two at the Grand Prix of the Americas two weeks ago. The Brit landed on the back of his head and was later declared unfit to race.

Dixon underwent medical tests in Austin and even though the results were positive, further checks in the UK have led Dixon, along with his team and doctors, deciding that the best thing for his recovery is to miss this weekend’s race.

Despite his disappointment, Dixon acknowledged that this is the right call:

“I am sad not to be racing at Jerez and sad for my team for all of the hard work they have put in. As hard as it is and will be to sit this one out I know this is the right option for long term safety for myself. I have been to see specialists here in the UK and had relevant observations and tests, the last visit concluded that I was still unfit to ride.

“I’m a racer, I want to race, but for now I rest and do the relevant exercises I have been given so I can come back strong. I’ll be missing my Sama Qatar Ángel Nieto Team.”

Dixon is replaced by Pasini, who has already competed in Moto2 this season. The veteran rider replaced the injured Augusto Fernandez at the Circuit of the Americas, and put in an impressive performance to finish fourth – despite his lack of experience with the new Triumph engine.

Pasini has never raced on a KTM before, but he is excited for the challenge ahead:

“I am very happy to be riding at Jerez. It will be a different race to Austin because I am changing bikes and I have never ridden a KTM before. Hopefully I can find a good feeling quickly and I will work hand in hand with the team from the first moment to see what result we can aim for. I think we can do well but we will see how it goes over the weekend.

“I want to say thanks to Jorge Martínez “Aspar” and KTM for this opportunity and I will give my all during the weekend to see what we can achieve together.”

Pasini has raced for the Angel Nieto team before, in the 2006 125cc Championship. The 33-year-old secure two victories and a total of six podiums to finish the season on 192 points – his best ever tally in the World Championship.