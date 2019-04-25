Preview: 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup – Donington Park

Fans of the Renault UK Clio Cup can rejoice as the series roars back into action this weekend at Donington Park. With this year’s title looking like it’s going to be a close run battle, there are still plenty of other drivers out there attempting to gain their maiden podium finishes.

Max Coates and Jack Young of Team HARD and MRM Racing respectively appear that they will be the runaway leaders in the series’ final season, but will there be any flashpoints which could see either one or both failing to finish a race?

Max is here to win and his perfect weekend at Brands Hatch was an indicator that he means business. More of the same will be expected this weekend, but as we saw last time out in race two. He might not have it all his own way.

Meanwhile, Northern Irishman Jack Young will be trying to make up for Brands Hatch second race disappointment as he was stripped of victory in the stewards room for a safety car infringement. The bit will be between his teeth to not let crucial victories slip out of his hands again.

Jack’s MRM teammate Brett Lidsey scored two maiden podium finishes last time out and it seems the battle in “the best of the rest” looks like it’s going to be a close run campaign throughout this season with Jade Edwards, Ethan Hammerton and Ben Davis looking like they were going to snatch a podium step throughout the weekend.

Team HARD’s Jade Edwards will be carrying the ITV4 camera this weekend so she’ll be hoping that the jinx this honour bestows doesn’t continue. She rolled her Renault Clio at Oulton Park last time she carried the camera.

Furthermore in Team HARD news. Max, Ethan and Jade will be joined by 2018 Volkswagen Racing Cup champion Jamie Bond for the remainder of the season. He might throw a spanner between the Coates and Young title battle this season.

The Westbourne Motorsport trio of Aaron Thompson, Finlay Robinson and Ben Colburn will be hoping to get their names off near the foot of the table as they endured a tough weekend last time out. With retirements between Finlay and Ben last time out, they’ll both be attempting to stay out of trouble whilst also putting their name forward for the podium.

And finally, Luke Warr returns to the circuit where he made his Renault UK Clio Cup début last year. Hopefully the knowledge of a circuit he’s already been to in his Clio will give him a chance to mix it up with the pack and enjoy two fantastic races.