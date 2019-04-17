The new-look Be Wiser Ducati team are prepped and ready for the new Bennetts British Superbike season with Scott Redding and Josh Brookes raring to go.

Redding joins the championship after five seasons in MotoGP, where he picked up two podium finishes. The 26-year-old has worked with his new team boss, Paul Bird, previously, in various junior championships at the start of his career.

The former Moto2 race winner will have plenty of attention heading into the new season, especially given the success of the new V4 Ducati in the World Superbike Championship with Alvaro Bautista.

The opening round of the 2019 season takes place on the Silverstone National Circuit, which is a much shorter layout than Redding was accustomed to in MotoGP.

Speaking ahead of his BSB debut, Redding said:

“I’m really excited going into the first round and to compete in my first BSB races at Silverstone. It’s going to be tough as the format is different as I’m not used to doing two races in a day, there’s the new tracks I’m going to have to adapt to and of course, there are the fantastic fans to race in front of.

“The shorter track at Silverstone means there’s going to be lots of action and you need more balls than skill at times. The bike is good, the team is excellent and I’m ready so let’s get this started.”

Meanwhile, Brookes joins Be Wiser Ducati from the McAMS Yamaha team after finishing fourth overall in 2018. The Australian is one of the most experienced riders on the gird, with 39 victories from 220 race starts. The 36-year-old is currently fourth in the list of all-time BSB race winners.

Following a positive winter testing schedule, the 2015 BSB champion is feeling confident heading into the opening round. He said:

“I’m quite pleased as everything is looking very competitive at this very early stage going into the season. To be so close to where we need to be is very promising considering we’ve found an excellent setup at all the tracks we’ve tested at, without doing massive changes.

“Both at Silverstone last week and previously in Europe, at totally different tracks and opposing weather conditions, we have been towards the top of the times, so we have a good working area so hopefully that transpires into a good result this weekend.”

Qualifying for the opening round of the new season is scheduled to begin at 16:00 this Saturday (7 May 2019). The first race of the year is due to begin at 13:30 on Easter Sunday, with race two set for 16:30.