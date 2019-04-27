Rookie Roman Bilinski Takes Pole in wet qualifying at Donington Park

It was a wet track for the Ginetta Junior Championship when the twenty-five car line-up took to the track to qualify for the coming rounds at Donington Park.



Despite the difficult conditions, rookie racer Romain Bilinski took pole position for In2Racing with a time of 1:34.749, more than a second clear of second placed Zak O’Sullivan of Douglas Motorsport, while a further half a second down was Lorcan Hanafin in third, also for Douglas Motorsport.

James Hedley had been third up until the closing moments of the session, but the Elite Motorsport racer found himself outpaced by Hanafin by just over two-tenths of a second, while James Taylor of Richardson Racing completed the top five.

Theo Edgerton was sixth for TCR ahead of Harry Dyson of Premiership Academy, while Daniel Gale (TCR), Will Martin (Richardson Racing) and Gus Burton (Douglas Motorsport) completed the top ten.

Bilinski will also start race three from pole position after his second fastest time – 1:34.913 – was almost a second faster than O’Sullivan’s second best time, while Taylor will move up to third ahead of Dyson and Hedley.

Martin will start sixth ahead of Hanafin and Edgerton, with Burton and Casper Stevenson (Richardson Racing) completes the top ten.

Only a few laps into the fifteen minute qualifying Edgerton got his lap time disallowed due to exceeding track limits. However, he was not the only one, throughout the duration of the session Bilinski, Hanafin, Hedley, Taylor, Joel Pearson, Josh Rattican, Ethan Brooks and Frankie Taylor all got one lap time disallowed for exceeding track limits . Ben O’Hare and Charlie McLeod got two lap times disallowed, while Gale managed to have three laps deleted, all for exceeding track limits.

Classification for qualifying looks like:

Position Driver Team Time 1 Roman Bilinski (R) In2Racing 1:34.749 2 Zak O’Sullivan (R) Douglas Motorsport 1:35.780 3 Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 1:36.289 4 James Hedley Elite Motorsport 1:36.523 5 James Taylor Richardson Racing 1:36.549 6 Theo Edgerton (R) TCR 1:36.574 7 Harry Dyson Premiership Academy 1:36.702 8 Daniel Gale (R) TCR 1:36.814 9 Will Martin Richardson Racing 1:36.918 10 Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 1:37.264 11 Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy 1:37.338 12 Casper Stevenson (R) Richardson Racing 1:37.415 13 Tom Emson Elite Motorsport 1:37.617 14 Joel Pearson (R) Elite Motorsport 1:37.652 15 Frankie Taylor (R) SVG Motorsport 1:37.719 16 Josh Rattican (R) R-Racing/In2Racing 1:38.031 17 Bailey Voisin (R) Douglas Motorsport 1:38.526 18 Ben Kasperczak (R) In2Racing 1:38.687 19 Ethan Hawkey TCR 1:38.782 20 Ethan Brooks (R) TCR 1:35.997 21 Charlie McLeod (R) Premiership Academy 1:40.255 22 Haytham Qarajouli (R) TCR 1:40.603 23 Will Rochford (R) TCR 1:43.445 24 Freddie Tomlinson (R) Douglas Motorsport 1:43.838 25 Molly Dodd (R) Premiership Academy 1:46.444

The grid for round three looks like: