Sheldon Creed dominates, sweeps Texas races

Sheldon Creed might be competing for a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series title, but he has plenty of time to squeeze in some return trips to the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks. The two-time SST champion swept Sunday’s two-race slate at Texas Motor Speedway to increase his gap as the winningest driver in series history.

Creed started sixth in his first series start of 2019 and first in a #2 Continental Tire truck, whose sponsor he is sharing with Ryan Beat and Greg Biffle, while Blade Hildebrand quickly bounced to the lead from second. But by the competition caution, Creed was out in front.

As “The Showstopper” led the field to the restart, the show literally stopped moments later when Robby Gordon, who had been running third, missed the crossover jump after presumably suffering a mechanical issue and slid off the ramp, rolling onto his roof. Behind him, Matt Brabham and Jeff Hoffman also failed to clear the jump, sending the two into flips of their own.

Once the race resumed, Creed continued his dominance as he drove off to victory, his second at Texas and thirty-fourth of his career. Hildebrand and Gavin Harlien joined him on the podium.

By virtue of his win, Creed started at the back once again for the second race, held shortly after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series‘ O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. After preparing backup trucks, Gordon, Brabham, and Hoffman started first, second, and fifth, respectively.

It did not take long for Creed to move through the field, reaching third before lap three.

“Half the guys are really excited Sheldon was racing. The other half, the guys are the opposite of excited,” commentator Sean Sermini quipped. “Not happy that Sheldon Creed is racing. They know he’s got so much speed, so much ability.”

During the same lap, Bill Hynes‘ landing resulted in his #57 truck barrel rolling onto the tyres barriers, causing a red flag. At the green flag, Gordon led until he took the mandatory Joker Lap and surrendered the lead to Creed, who never looked back as he stormed off to the sweep.

