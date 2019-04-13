Stadium SUPER Trucks

by Justin Nguyen
Sheldon Creed leads Long Beach qualifying
Credit: Continental Tire

With the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series off for the weekend, Sheldon Creed returned to the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks for the Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend. In Friday’s qualifying session, he was the fastest of ten drivers.

Driving the #2 Continental Tire truck, Creed set a lap time of 1:45.072, ahead of Matt Brabham‘s 1:45.083. It was a strong continuation for Creed, who had swept the season’s most recent races at Texas Motor Speedway. Behind the two-time champion Creed and defending champ Brabham, two-time series winner Robby Gordon was third as the only other driver in the 1:45 category.

Gavin Harlien, points leader Blade Hildebrand, and Jeff Hoffman comprised the middle of qualifying. Cole Potts, who  missed the first two races after suffering a concussion during qualifying for the Mint 400, makes his return to the series at Long Beach. With his 1:48.374 time, he was seventh fastest. Bill Hynes was eighth.

In ninth and tenth were a pair of non-regulars. Zach Van Metre, making his first career SST start, had a time of 1:54.850; although a newcomer to SST racing, Van Metre participated in the series’ Supercheap Auto commercials in Australia as a stunt driver. Qualifying tenth was E.J. Chiba at 1:58.715; the Japanese driver made his SST début at Texas in 2018, where he finished eighth and eleventh in the weekend’s two races.

As SST uses an inverted field, Creed will start Saturday’s race from the back.

SST Long Beach qualifying results

Position#DriverBest TimeMargin
12Sheldon Creed1:45.072Leader
283Matt Brabham1:45.083+ 0.011
37Robby Gordon1:45.819+ 0.747
455Gavin Harlien1:46.647+ 1.575
568Blade Hildebrand1:46.875+ 1.803
647Jeff Hoffman1:48.226+ 3.154
760Cole Potts1:48.734+ 3.662
857Bill Hynes1:52.059+ 6.987
925Zach Van Metre1:54.850+ 9.778
109E.J. Chiba1:58.715+ 13.643
Justin is an American-based reporter who covers NASCAR and the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaTheWriter

