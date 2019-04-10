Tag Racing have named Santander Salt as their new title sponsor for the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Santander Salt is a leading UK supplier of white marine de-icing salt and other winter maintenance products to local authorities, businesses and domestic customers.

Dan Linfoot and Shaun Winfield will compete for the team in BSB, whilst Chris Walker and passenger Tom Christie will line-up in TAG Racing colours in the British Sidecar Championship.

The new title sponsor means that the team’s livery has been adapted slightly. The TAG Racing machines will still primarily be yellow and black, but will now feature the blue Santander Salt logo on a white background on the sides.

Speaking about the new sponsorship deal, team owner Rob Winfield said:

“ We are delighted to have Santander Salt onboard for the new season, we have been in talks for a while with Roger and they have always been positive. It’s great to be working with such a large company that has the passion they do for motorsport and we are delighted to have them aboard, for what we feel will be a successful season.

“We have had a slight change of livery for 2019 which is even more striking, we know we have the riders capable of winning races and collecting points, so I’m excited for the season ahead.”

The team have had a solid pre-season, with two successful tests completed at Donington Park and Cadwell Park. Linfoot also ended this week’s one-day test at Silverstone in second spot, only +0.044 behind Jason O’Halloran.

Roger Body, of Santander Salt, is pleased to be involved with the TAG Racing team. He said:

“I’m really excited about the prospect of teaming up with Rob and Tracy of TAG Racing for 2019. It’s long been an ambition of mine to have the Sidecar class more integrated with the Superbike paddock, and we have seen things moving that ways in recent seasons.

“The inclusion of Chris Walker to the sidecar ranks in 2016 generated a huge amount of interest, and now he is back and will be wearing TAG Racing colours, that in my book is a “win-win.”

The BSB season opener takes place at Silverstone on 19-21 April 2019.