Ginetta Junior

Taylor takes pole position as Ginetta Junior qualifying disrupted with two red flags

by Charlotte Hardy
written by Charlotte Hardy
Taylor takes pole position as Ginetta Junior qualifying disrupted with two red flags
Credit: Ginetta

James Taylor will start the first race of the 2019 Ginetta Junior championship from pole position after weather played havoc with the session, resulting in two red flags.

Qualifying got off to an unfortunate start for rookie Haytham Qarajouli, who failed to set a lap time after becoming stranded after a spin.

Along with this incident, just three laps in to the session a red flag was deployed when In2Racing entrant Ben Kasperczak failed to negotiate Paddock Hill Bend due to understeer. It was a quick clear up as Kasperczak avoided the barrier.

The session time was shortendby one and a half minutes as the session was resumed; With no damage done to the car, the recovered Kasperczak continued qualifying.

No one could have predicted that a lap later there would be another driver off at the same place, resulting in another red flag. This time it was Daniel Gale who went off in a more spectacular fashion hitting the barrier. Gale received medical attention as a precaution, despite walking away from the incident unaided.

The rest of qualifying was incident free as drivers set sector personal bests. James Taylor was leading for the majority of qualifying and would go on to take a well deserved pole position.

Lorcan Hanafin started well, running as high as third but throughout the session dropped down to eighth place before putting in an impressive time to take second place,  0.874 seconds down on Taylor.

Rookie Zak O’Sullivan run at the top of the times early in the session, but dropped as low as fifth before moving up the ranks to finish in third place.

Position Driver Team Time
1James Taylor Richardson Racing 1:04.124
2Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 1:04.998
3Zak O’Sullivan (R)Douglas Motorsport 1:05.060
4Ethan Hawkey TCR1:05.119
5Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 1:05.157
6Janes Hedley Elite Motorsport 1:05.170
7Casper Stevenson (R)Richardson Racing 1:05.205
8Will Martin Richardson Racing 1:05.230
9Harry Dyson Premiership Academy 1:05.321
10Theo Edgerton (R)TCR1:05,.357
11Roman Bilinski (R)In2Racing 1:05.521
12Tom Emson Elite Motorsport 1:05.598
13Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy 1:05.662
14Josh Rattican (R)R-Racing/ In2Racing 1:05.747
15Joel Pearson (R)Elite Motorspory1:05.806
16Charlie McLeod (R)Premiership Academy 1:06.089
17Ethan Brooks (R)TCR1:06.223
18Bailey Voisin (R)Douglas Motorsport 1:07.349
19Freddie Tomlinson (R)Douglas Motorsport 1:07.486
20Ben Kaspercak (R)In2Racing 1:07.635
21Daniel Gale (R)TCR1:07.794
22Frankie Taylor (R)SVG Motorsport 1:07.804
23Will Rochford. (R)TCR1:08.178
24Molly Dodd (R)Premiership Academy 1:08.832
25Haytham Qarajouli (R)TCRNo time
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Currently a student, studying Media and Photography. Wanting to push my love for media and motorsport further which resulted in joining the TCF team, to focus mainly on Ginetta Juniors, but I love most things on wheels!

Related articles

Luke Browning storms to victory on British F4...

Turney takes stunning maiden British F4 pole

Ben Kasperczak joins Ginetta Junior grid ahead of...

Formula Ford racer Ferguson joins Carrera Cup GB...

SEASON PREVIEW: 2019 F4 British Championship

SEASON PREVIEW: 2019 Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship

Josh Rattican set for car-début with In2 Racing...

Will Rochford to make motorsport debut in 2019...

Peter Kyle-Henny returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More