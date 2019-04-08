TCR UK confirms revised Calendar and Race Formats

The joint organisers behind The 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship, WSC and Maximum Motorsport, have confirmed a revised ten round calendar that will take place alongside the 2019 Dunlop Touring Car Trophy.

In a change to the original calendar that was announced in early December, the dates at both Snetterton and Silverstone have been dropped, meaning that the series will see a later start at Oulton Park in May.

The next rounds will take place on the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit in late June where the series will race as part of the British GT Championship support package. TCR UK then returns to its already confirmed dates in July, returning to Croft, before heading to Brands Hatch to race on the Indy circuit.

In a repeat of last season, the final rounds of the year will take place on the Donington Park National circuit, where the series will have had a three-month gap.

The sixth fixture on the calendar remains as the first weekend in June, where TCR UK was due to race alongside TCR Europe on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit. This event remains as an optional event to TCR UK drivers only where the highest place driver only will receive a trophy.

Finally, there has also been a revision to the race weekend format, which will now see a twenty-minute Free Practice session, a Qualifying session that is twenty-five minutes long and then two races, both of which will consist of twenty-five minute duration.