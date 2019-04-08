Ginetta Junior

Tom Emson takes Round two win in the 2019 Ginetta Junior championship

by Charlotte Hardy
written by Charlotte Hardy
Tom Emson takes Round two win in the 2019 Ginetta Junior championship
Credit: Ginetta

The twenty five car grid for the second race of the 2019 Ginetta Junior season at Brands Hatch was led by the youngest driver, rookie Zak O’Sullivan. The front row was completed by Lorcan Hanafin who managed to make the most of the start to get in to the lead at the first corner. 

As per the first race of the weekend there were drivers spinning off on the opening lap, this time it was James Hedley, Zak O’Sullivan and Casper Stevenson; all three drivers manage to recover and continued the race.

Unfortunately there was chaos in the middle of the pack as five Ginetta G40 Juniors spun off  of the track due to the disruption from the first incident, bringing out the safety car.

Gus Burton, Ben Kasperczak, Bailey Voisin, Ethan Brooks and Joel Pearson all failed to get going again, forcing them out of the race. 

After an orderly restart Hanafin continued to lead the pack, followed closely by Will Martin, James Taylor and Ben O’Hare.

Meanwhile O’Sullivan dropped down to nineteenth having started the race in first. Stevenson completed one lap before returning to the pits to address problems caused by the earlier spin.

O’Hares’ bumper fell off in the middle of the track as he ran wide onto the kerbs; resulting in him dropping out of the podium battle as he rejoined the pack in nineteenth place. A safety car was not required as a brave marshal ran onto the track to recover the stricken bodywork. 

Opening lap problems were left far behind for the three front runners Hanafin, Tom Emson and James Taylor as they led the field around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

On lap thirteen Emson overtook Hanafin for first place and managed to hang on for the remainder of the race. Taking an surprise win ahead of Hanafin. James Hedley rose through the ranks in the final few laps going from fifth to third in the closing stages.

It was then that disaster struck for round one winner James Taylor, as the rear of his car locked, spinning him off of the track and out of the race on the final lap.

The battle for second was tight until the end of the race between Hedley and Hanafin, but this time it was Hedley who took second while Hanafin was forced to settle for third.

Runner up James Hedley produced the fastest lap of of the race with a time of  58.684s.

Ben O’Hare received a ten second penalty for a false start.

Position Driver Team Time Laps
1Tom Emson Elite Motorsport 20:07.26217
2James HeadleyElite Motorsport 20:07.33517
3Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 20:07.39517
4Theo Edgerton (R)TCR20:12.61317
5Ethan Hawkey TCR20:17.39017
6Harry Dyson Premiership Academy 20:19.55817
7Josh Rattican (R)R-Racing/ In2Racing 20:21.73517
8Will Martin Richardson Racing 20:21.98617
9Zak O’Sullivan (R)Douglas Motorsport 20:22.24117
10Frankie Taylor (R)SVG Motorsport 20:22.40417
11Roman Bilinski (R)In2Racing 20:23.69017
12Charlie McLeod (R)Premiership Academy 20:37.74717
13Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy 20:42.60217
14Daniel Gale (R)TCR20:48.32117
15Freddie Tomlinson (R)Douglas Motorsport 20:52.84417
16Will Rochford (R)TCR 21:01.70117
17Molly Dodd (R)Premiership Academy 21:08.93217
18Haytham Qarajouli (R)TCR21:18.92517
DNFJames Taylor Richardson Racing 19:08.82716
DNFCasper Stevenson (R)Richardson Racing 2:40.9991
DNF Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 0
DNF Joel Pearson (R)Elite Motorsport 0
DNFEthan Brooks (R)TCR0
DNFBen Kaspercak (R) In2Racing 0
DNFBailey Voisin (R)Douglas Motorsport 0
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Currently a student, studying Media and Photography. Wanting to push my love for media and motorsport further which resulted in joining the TCF team, to focus mainly on Ginetta Juniors, but I love most things on wheels!

Related articles

Harry King takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup race two...

Ginetta Junior Championship off to a competitive start...

Louis Foster inherits British F4 victory after final...

Taylor takes pole position as Ginetta Junior qualifying...

Reece Somerfield takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup win at...

Luke Browning storms to victory on British F4...

King takes pole for first round of Miller...

Turney takes stunning maiden British F4 pole

Ben Kasperczak joins Ginetta Junior grid ahead of...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More