WSC and Maximum Motorsport join forces for 2019 TCR UK Series

WSC Ltd and Maximum Motorsport have confirmed today that they will join forces to cooperate on the running of the 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship.

WSC Ltd, the entity responsible for promoting the TCR Concept worldwide and Stewart Lines’ operation will team up to run the series alongside the 2019 Dunlop Touring Car Trophy throughout the year as part of a new agreement between the two parties.

TCR UK competitors will compete for a dedicated classification and the TCR UK title will be awarded at the end of the season. The final revised calendar will be released in the next few days.

TCR UK Chief Operating Officer David Sonenscher commented on the decision taken for the series second season.

“When I came on board, my role was to find the best way forward for TCR in the UK. After looking at the situation and having numerous discussions, I felt that cooperation with Stewart Lines and his organisation would be the best solution,” explained Sonenscher.

“We are very pleased with this agreement as this collaboration will help to provide a solid base to establish TCR in the UK for good.”

Maximum Motorsport Team Principal Lines also commented on the decision made to run TCR UK in cooperation with WSC Ltd.

“This is an important development for anybody who wants to race a TCR car in the UK. The TCR concept is a

massive success worldwide and we plan to replicate this in the UK,” said Lines.