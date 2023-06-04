BTCCTouring Cars

Six wins from seven for Sutton in another Thruxton procession

Ash Sutton - NAPA Racing UK - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Ash Sutton has gone two from two for the third consecutive BTCC race weekend winning six out of the last seven races with only the reverse grid last time out at Snetterton not going his way with Race Two honors at Thruxton on Sunday afternoon.

Sutton pulled a gap of nearly a second to the likes of Tom Ingram, Josh Cook, and Jake Hill who again just were left to watch on as the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus controlled the gap superbly taking it lights to flag.

An almost carbon copy race of sorts albeit with the gap being closed to less than a second momentarily, it highlights the ominous dominance of Sutton with Ingram also ahead of Cook by over a second between the podium places.

The fight for sixth provided the main entertainment with Rory Butcher and Colin Turkington battling with the former taking the spot before being pipped on the final lap. Aron Taylor-Smith, Ricky Collard, and Aiden Moffat completed the top ten.

Adam Morgan was picked out from 12th and with the full grid reversed, Sutton will need to come from 12th to produce what only Dan Eaves and Jason Plato have done before and that is a hat-trick.

Rowbottom, Moffat, Collard, Taylor-Smith will follow on from the Team BMW driver who will aim for a first win of the season, while the former will look to end a torrid time with three wins for NAPA Racing UK. 5:20 pm sees that race take place.

Related posts
BTCC

Superb Sutton secures second successive pole position with Thruxton honours

By
2 Mins read
Ash Sutton continued his BTCC dominance with a second successive pole position finishing ahead of Tom Ingram and the King of Thruxton, Josh Cook.
BTCCTouring Cars

Defending champion Ingram claims Snetterton reverse grid win as Cammish and Cook star

By
1 Mins read
Despite being under the weather, Tom Ingram leaves Snetterton with a Race Three victory to cut the gap to a few points to standout Ash Sutton.
BTCCTouring Cars

Sutton Snetterton double with dominant Race Two win, Jelley set for reverse grid pole

By
1 Mins read
It is continued dominance for Ash Sutton as he makes it four wins in a row in the BTCC with a Snetterton double, Stephen Jelley will start Race Three on pole with the former sixth.