Six wins from seven for Sutton in another Thruxton procession

Ash Sutton has gone two from two for the third consecutive BTCC race weekend winning six out of the last seven races with only the reverse grid last time out at Snetterton not going his way with Race Two honors at Thruxton on Sunday afternoon.

Sutton pulled a gap of nearly a second to the likes of Tom Ingram, Josh Cook, and Jake Hill who again just were left to watch on as the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus controlled the gap superbly taking it lights to flag.

An almost carbon copy race of sorts albeit with the gap being closed to less than a second momentarily, it highlights the ominous dominance of Sutton with Ingram also ahead of Cook by over a second between the podium places.

The fight for sixth provided the main entertainment with Rory Butcher and Colin Turkington battling with the former taking the spot before being pipped on the final lap. Aron Taylor-Smith, Ricky Collard, and Aiden Moffat completed the top ten.

Adam Morgan was picked out from 12th and with the full grid reversed, Sutton will need to come from 12th to produce what only Dan Eaves and Jason Plato have done before and that is a hat-trick.

Rowbottom, Moffat, Collard, Taylor-Smith will follow on from the Team BMW driver who will aim for a first win of the season, while the former will look to end a torrid time with three wins for NAPA Racing UK. 5:20 pm sees that race take place.