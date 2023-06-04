Rowbottom rounds out superb weekend for NAPA Racing UK with second career win at Thruxton

After Ash Sutton‘s dominance over this past weekend at Thruxton, Dan Rowbottom added to the celebrations for NAPA Racing UK with a superb victory in Race Three as the latest weekend of British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) action comes to a close.

Adam Morgan started on pole and made a superb getaway, with Aiden Moffat proving to be the cork in the bottle behind albeit the cork stayed barring for Rowbottom who slipped through.

He surged through in a superb move all the way round the outside at the Complex and went about hunting down Morgan. The gap continued to come down and before Church, Rowbottom made his move stick on Lap 10.

He surged ahead from there to seal the win and end what was initially a poor day which soon turned into glory. Morgan held onto second, whilst Moffat defended to fend off Colin Turkington ahead of Ricky Collard and Aron Taylor-Smith.

Further down, Tom Ingram gained points on Ash Sutton finishing in 10th, with the championship leader unable to make any further forward progress despite being hyped for a potential hat-trick pre Race Three.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Thruxton

1. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK 16 Laps

2. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +2.733s

3. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +3.786s

4. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +4.022s

5. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +4.559s

6. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +5.054s

7.Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +6.347s

8. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +6.985s

9. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +7.608s

10. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +7.814s

11. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +8.451s

12. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +8.896s

13. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +10.136s

14. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +13.182s

15. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +14.054s

16. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +15.424s

17. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +16.028s

18. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +19.954s

19. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +18.375s

20. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +19.021s

21. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +25.033s

22. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +35.325s

23. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +36.092s

24. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +37.209s

25. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1 Lap

26. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +3 Laps