Defending champion Ingram claims Snetterton reverse grid win as Cammish and Cook star

Despite battling illness all weekend, Tom Ingram has still produced when it matters most to cut the lead of Ash Sutton to six points heading out of Snetterton with Race Three honors heading the way of the defending BTCC champion.

It was a BMW heavy contingent that started the race up the front, but will be ruing their tire strategy somewhat with all running together just inside the top 10 by the end of the race. But it was the displays of Dan Cammish and Josh Cook that caught the eye.

Cammish after his qualifying crash finished in second to salvage a poor weekend which saw him enter as the championship leader and end in third place.

Similar to the opener, a lap or two was needed for Cammish to pass Ingram in the end with the latter just having enough after initially passing the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus of Rowbottom who finished in fourth place behind Rory Butcher. Josh Cook came from 26th to sixth in an absolute demon display after poor start to the season.

Ash Sutton also kept his car in fifth place despite being on the hard tyre ahead of the BMW’s who offered no resistance allowing the former to ease home despite being on the inferior rubber.

But the order could yet change with Cammish seemingly failing the ride height check which would in turn bump Butcher up to second and Rowbottom concluding the podium.