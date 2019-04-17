Xavi Forés is looking forward to making his Bennetts British Superbike debut this Easter Weekend as the 2019 season begins at Silverstone.

Forés switches from the World Superbike Championship after finding himself without a ride, despite challenging for podiums on a regular basis in 2018.

The Spaniard will line-up alongside Andrew Irwin at the Honda Racing team, riding the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 machine.

Forés has enjoyed a successful winter testing campaign, including trips to Portugal, Spain and the circuit that hosts the first round of the season, the National Circuit at Silverstone. Despite never having rode on the national layout, Forés hovered around the top of the timing sheets for the majority of the day, and ended the day ninth after abandoning his final flying lap.

Ahead of his debut, Forés said:

“Finally it’s Round 1 this weekend it feels like it has been a very long winter! We had a very good final test at Silverstone last week and we have made a great improvement with the Fireblade. The last time I rode Silverstone was 2011, but it was on the GP circuit, so I had some time to adjust to the shorter layout. At the start I was missing some reference points with braking and getting on the gas, but towards the end of the day we had improved and were constantly on the pace. During the final session I went out on a new tyre and was doing a flying lap, but had a big highside and nearly crashed, so I decided to finish the day and not risk anything a week before the race.

“The Fireblade is working really well and I know we have a good base setting for the race weekend. A huge thanks to the team for all their hard work getting us to where we are now, I am looking forward to my first BSB race and can’t wait to experience the weekend.”

Qualifying for the opening race of the 2019 BSB season is scheduled to begin at 16:00 this Saturday (7 May 2019). The first race of the year is due to begin at 13:30 on Easter Sunday, with race two set for 16:30.