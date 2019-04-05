Renault UK Clio Cup

Young and Coates on top in first Renault UK Clio Cup practice sessions of 2019

by Stuart Richards
Max Coates Renault UK Clio Cup 2019
Credit: Renault UK Clio Cup

The first two Renault UK Clio Cup practice sessions of 2019 kicked off Friday afternoon and every driver begun their fact finding as they tried to reach the limits of their cars around the short Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

First practice times were topped by Jack Young. Fresh from the back of winning the International Renault Clio Cup title at the end of last season, he headed the Team HARD duo of Max Coates and Ethan Hammerton. Coates still had plenty more in the tanks as the timing screens showed for the second session.

Fourth and fifth in first practice went to Jack Young’s MRM Racing teammates Brett Lidsey and Ben Davis.

Max Coates was in ominous form for the second session as he was over three tenths quicker than his nearest rival Jack Young in second.

Ethan Hammerton kept up his continuity with another third fastest time ahead of Lidsey again in fourth and Ben Colburn in fifth who improved by four positions from the first session.

Immediately proving that he’s a title contender in 2019 Coates commented, “We applied what we’d worked on during FP1 and I’m very proud of that lap.

“What’s even more encouraging is that we were able to set some other quick times which bodes well for both our qualifying and race pace tomorrow which is when it will matter.”

The first qualifying of 2019 for the Renault UK Clio Cup takes place at 11:25 Saturday morning ahead of the first race at 16:25.

