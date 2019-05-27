British Talent Cup Joins MSVR for 2020

In 2018, Dorna created the British Talent Cup – a championship solely designed to help young, British riders climb the ladder. It was hoped to support them in their goal to make it to MotoGP.

For 2020-2022, it has been agreed that the British Talent Cup will be run over ten rounds, making it a twenty-race championship. The championship will remain open to those aged between 12 and 17 year olds, but will now be open to riders from across the globe.

The aim of the new championship is to mirror and match the European championship cup, a popular series run by Dorna in the CEV championship. This series also runs standard specification Honda NSF 250 R motorcycles.

There will be two races per event, with riders visiting Assen, Brands Hatch GP, Donington Park National and GP, Knockhill, Oulton Park, Silverstone National, Snetterton and Thruxton along with a round at the British MotoGP round, held at Silverstone.

Dorna will remain involved with the championship, providing rider support and mechanics throughout the events.

Unlike previous years, the winner of the British Talent Cup will be guaranteed a place in the Spanish Junior World Championship, whilst two BTC riders will be guaranteed a spot in the Red Bull Rookies trials, providing an even clearer path to the world stage for British stars.

Speaking after the announcement, Stuart Higgs said “This evolution of the British Talent Cup is a good and logical step forward for prototype racing in the UK for the next three years. To have a single British championship on proven, high quality, affordable and equal machinery, with a guaranteed, follow through to the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, represents the best way for our partners Dorna to find the UK’s fastest and freshest potential MotoGP talent.”