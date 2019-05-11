Bueno keeps his Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy title hopes alive with Monaco win

Caca Bueno fended off his Jaguar Brazil Racing team-mate Sergio Jimenez to win in Monaco in the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.

The race was not without incidents, as Katherine Legge and Stefan Rzadzinski came together at Saint Devote at the start and the contact between the two was enough to put Legge in the wall and out on the spot. The ten-minute red flag stoppage gathered the field together for the restart, as Bueno had to defend from those within the Pro-class all the way until the end.

Bryan Sellers took the final place on the podium ahead of Simon Evans, as the top four were separated by 3.665 seconds. Yaqi Zhang finished the best of the Pro-Am class for the second time this season to close her gap to class-championship leader Bandar Alesayi.

VIP driver Anthony Beltoise was a respectable seventh in front Celia Martin and Ziyi Z Zhang, with Stefan Rzadzinski the last of the finishers in tenth and two laps down. Ahmed Bin Khanen retired with six minutes remaining following a coming together with Yaqi Zhang at Saint Devote, and Katherine Legge failing to get round the opening lap.

The Pro-class championship sees Bryan Sellers’ lead been cut down to just a single point over Sergio Jimenez.

In the Pro-Am class, Bandar Alesayi extended his lead to thirty-five points over Yaqi Zhang, who moves into second ahead of Ahmed Bin Khanen after the Saudi Arabian’s non-finish in Monaco.