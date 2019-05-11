Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY

Bueno to start on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Monaco

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Caca Bueno - Jaguar Brazil Racing - 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy at the Monaco - Qualifying
Credit: Jaguar Racing

Caca Bueno will be on pole position for the third time this season in the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Monaco.

The Brazilian was 0.034s ahead of Sergio Jimenez, who will start alongside him on the front row. Championship leader of the Pro-class Bryan Sellers will line-up third in front of Stefan Rzadzinski and Simon Evans.

Katherine Legge had a rear-puncture early on in qualifying before making contact with the barrier on the exit of the swimming pool section. The Brit ended up slowest of the Pro-class and will start in sixth.

Bandar Alesayi, who is currently ahead in the championship in the Pro-Am class, was fastest again of those in seventh, with his compatriot Ahmed Bin Khanen next to him on row four.

VIP driver for this weekend, Anthony Beltoise is to start in ninth, with Yaqi Zhang, Celia Martin and Ziyi Z Zhang making up the grid.

The race begins later today at 17:15 (GMT+1).

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy set for Monaco debut

Sellers becomes first repeat winner in Jaguar I-Pace...

Sellers grabs pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race...

Jimenez holds off Sellers to win wet Jaguar...

Jimenez takes pole in Rome for Jaguar I-Pace...

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy returns in Rome

Bueno claims victory in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy...

Bueno on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race...

Cheng to serve as guest driver in Jaguar...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More