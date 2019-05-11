Bueno to start on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Monaco

Caca Bueno will be on pole position for the third time this season in the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Monaco.

The Brazilian was 0.034s ahead of Sergio Jimenez, who will start alongside him on the front row. Championship leader of the Pro-class Bryan Sellers will line-up third in front of Stefan Rzadzinski and Simon Evans.

Katherine Legge had a rear-puncture early on in qualifying before making contact with the barrier on the exit of the swimming pool section. The Brit ended up slowest of the Pro-class and will start in sixth.

Bandar Alesayi, who is currently ahead in the championship in the Pro-Am class, was fastest again of those in seventh, with his compatriot Ahmed Bin Khanen next to him on row four.

VIP driver for this weekend, Anthony Beltoise is to start in ninth, with Yaqi Zhang, Celia Martin and Ziyi Z Zhang making up the grid.

The race begins later today at 17:15 (GMT+1).