Bueno wins in Berlin as Jimenez takes over Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy championship lead

Cacá Bueno lead from pole position to fend off his Jaguar Brazil Racing team-mate Sérgio Jiminez to win the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Berlin.

The duo kept their cars clean throughout the race unlike some. The first part of chaos occurred on the opening lap at Turn Nine, as a poor start from Katherine Legge found herself behind two of the Pro-Am class drivers and ran into Bandar Alesayi and putting him out of the running.

With over five minutes to go in the event, Célia Martin was passed by Yaqi Zhang for the lead in the Pro-Am class. The loss of momentum due to the battle left the French driver into the clutches of Ziyi Zhang and the pair diced into Turn One, with the Chinese driver diving through before Martin aggressively pushed her way back ahead. That left the door open for Ahmed Bin-Khanen to filter past but Zhang failed to see him in time and tipped the Saudi Arabian pilot into a spin.

Despite enormous pressure from his team-mate, Cacá Bueno held on to take his third win of the season ahead of Sérgio Jimenez, Simon Evans, Bryan Sellers and Adam Carroll finishing his first race in the series in fifth. Katherine Legge was the last of Pro class drivers in sixth, as that particular field were separated by less than five seconds at the flag.

Yaqi Zhang finished the best of the Pro-Am class drivers in seventh in front of Célia Martin and Ahmed Bin-Khanen. This weekend’s guest driver Jens Dralle crossed the line in tenth position. Ziyi Zhang was eleventh and a lap down after contact with Martin but Bandar Alesayi was not classified.

As far as the Pro class championship is concerned, Sérgio Jimenez jumps into the lead by six points over Bryan Sellers, while Cacá Bueno’s win in Berlin leaps him up into third and sixteen points off the top with two rounds remaining.

In the Pro-Am class standings, Bandar Alesayi’s non-finish means his cushion over second place Yaqi Zhang has been narrowed down to seventeen points.

The last two races of the season will be in New York on the weekend of the 13-14 July.