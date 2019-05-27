Double Top 6 finish for Iddon and Tyco BMW

Christian Iddon returned to form this weekend at Donington Park, despite a heavy fall in Qualifying for the 34-year-old.

Iddon started the weekend well, finishing inside the top 10 in all three of the free practice sessions however his weekend quickly turned sour after highsiding out of the second session of the Datatag Extreme Qualifying session. This resulted in a disapointing eighteenth place grid slot for race one.

Iddon powered his way through the pack to finish seventh in race one and slotted himself much higher on the grid for the first race on Sunday. That helped him to mix with the top guys in both of Sunday’s races, scrapping with Peter Hickman for the top BMW spot.

Speaking after the race, Iddon says “A seventh, sixth and sixth this weekend was good after a big highside in qualifying which left a bit of a challenge ahead of race one.”

Iddon believes he “could have got a little higher in race one but I had completely overused the front tyre” and also struggled with tyre wear throughout race two.

Iddon concluded his weekend by saying “All-in-all we had a good weekend and made plenty of steps forward”

The Bennetts British Superbike championship now heads to Kent for the fourth round of the championship at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit where, for the first time in 2019, we will have the Summer Triple Crown!