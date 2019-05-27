Fabulous Fores brings Honda glory

Xavi Fores took the Honda Racing team back to the podium this weekend, at Donington Park, with three podium finishes from three races.

Fores was brought in over the winter to reignite Honda’s chances of winning the championship, something they have been unable to achieve since 2013 when Alex Lowes was part of the team. After a tough start to the championship for the World Superbike star, Donington Park was the perfect place for Fores to stand on the podium, with his knowledge of the circuit playing into his hands.

Fores’ only downfall of the weekend was his one lap pace. He failed to make it into Qualifying 3 for the third time this season, however he was confident with his race pace.

Despite his poor qualifying, Fores launched his Honda Fireblade off the line and was able to mix his number 6 bike with the front runners quickly, in all three encounters.

Scoring a third-place finish in race one and two second-place finishes on Sunday, Fores has now launched himself from sixteenth to fifth in the championship standings and collected himself seven podium points.

Despite the second place finish in race two, Fores was slightly disappointed not to grab his debut win. As the red flag fell to prematurely end the race, he had expected the results to have gone back one lap, as they do in the World Superbike championship.

Speaking after the weekend Fores said: “Honestly, I didn’t expect this weekend to finish the way it has, on Saturday I was happy to get my first BSB podium, but today we got two more! We’ve worked really hard with the Fireblade to be fast and consistent with the lap times”.

The next round is another unknown for Xavi Fores, as he returns to Brands Hatch for the first time since 2006. Fores said, “It’s a lovely track and I hope to keep my level across the weekend and hope to see the podium again soon.”

British Superbikes will be back out at Brands Hatch in a few weeks time where the Honda rider will be looking for that first win.