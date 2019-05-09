H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco and Hurley Haywood get Le Mans Honours

Today, it has been announced that H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco will wave the flag to start the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This announcement follows the recent confirmation that three-time Le Mans winner Hurley Haywood would be the race’s Grand Marshal. The American racing driver took overall victory in the 1977, 1983 and 1994 renditions of the blue-ribboned event with a Porsche (or Porsche-backed car, as was the case in 1994).

The decision to ask H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco to wave the flag to start this year’s Le Mans comes as part of an increased promotion to show that women have a place in motorsport, according to Automobile Club de l’Oest President Pierre Fillon.

Fillon announced Her Serene Highness would wave the flag next month earlier today, stating to Sportscar.365: “We are delighted and very proud to announce that H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco has accepted to be the starter of the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans. As an accomplished sportswoman, she is the perfect advocate for the promotion of women in motorsport and in society as a whole.

“The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has always encouraged women to be involved in all aspects of motor racing. We are not merely following rules or applying quotas, we are showing women that there is a place for them in motorsport.

“We’re not just talking about hopes and ambitions, we’re talking about taking part here and now, building, doing, living their lives as they wish.”

H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco joins Rafael Nadal, FIA Formula One CEO Chase Carey, Brad Pitt, William Clay Ford Jr and 2018 Le Mans winner Fernando Alonso on the list of recent starters of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.