Josh Brookes leads Free Practice 3 as Redding faces issues

It was Josh Brookes on the BeWiser Ducati who took the spoils in the final free practice session for round 3 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

Brookes topped the timing sheets with a time of 1:06.138, whilst his team-mate, Scott Redding, managed to secure third place. Redding’s time was just +0.221 behind the pace-setter, which is even more impressive as this was despite a mechanical failure during the session. Whether this will affect his qualifying performance remains to be seen as there is limited time between sessions today.

McAMS Yamaha rider, Jason O’Halloran, started Saturday with on a high after finishing the session in second. He was just +0.086s behind Josh Brookes, with the second McAMS Yamaha of Tarran Mackenzie finishing the session in fifth.

Yesterday’s fastest man, Keith Farmer, could only manage to get his Tyco BMW to eighteenth place after a big off in Saturday morning’s session. The fastest BMW was his team-mate, Christian Iddon, who secured eighth position.

The stage is set for qualifying and race one today and with nineteen riders separated by less than one second, it looks like round 3 of the Bennetts British Superbikes could be as unpredictable as ever.