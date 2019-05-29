Lowes ready to make amends in Italy

Sam Lowes‘ 2019 season hasn’t yet gone to plan after a dominant pre-season phase for the Briton. Lowes, who crashed out of the French Grand Prix after having to recover from a twenty-sixth, aims to recover points this weekend at Mugello.

Dunlop brought a new hard rear tyre to the Spanish round and, since then, Lowes hasn’t been able to gain an understanding of the characteristics of the tyre. Lowes and the Gresini team come off the back of a two-day test in Barcelona, where Lowes was able to gain a better understanding of the new hard rear tyre.

Speaking to Bikesport News after the test Lowes said: “We tried some new interesting parts chassis-wise. Thank you to Kalex and obviously the team for the work done. We put in 190 laps in two days and now it’s time to focus on Mugello, a circuit a really like.”

Lowes heads into the weekend full of new confidence as “I still hold the Moto2 lap record there and this test allowed us to forget the nightmare weekend at Le Mans and to find a little bit of serenity ahead of the team’s home GP.”