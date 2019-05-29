Moto2

Lowes ready to make amends in Italy

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Lowes ready to make amends in Italy
Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Sam Lowes‘ 2019 season hasn’t yet gone to plan after a dominant pre-season phase for the Briton. Lowes, who crashed out of the French Grand Prix after having to recover from a twenty-sixth, aims to recover points this weekend at Mugello.

Dunlop brought a new hard rear tyre to the Spanish round and, since then, Lowes hasn’t been able to gain an understanding of the characteristics of the tyre. Lowes and the Gresini team come off the back of a two-day test in Barcelona, where Lowes was able to gain a better understanding of the new hard rear tyre.

Speaking to Bikesport News after the test Lowes said: “We tried some new interesting parts chassis-wise. Thank you to Kalex and obviously the team for the work done. We put in 190 laps in two days and now it’s time to focus on Mugello, a circuit a really like.”

Lowes heads into the weekend full of new confidence as “I still hold the Moto2 lap record there and this test allowed us to forget the nightmare weekend at Le Mans and to find a little bit of serenity ahead of the team’s home GP.”

Sam Lowes and the fellow Moto2 riders will be out on track this weekend at Mugello, starting with Free Practice One on Friday 31st May 09:55am (GMT).
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Ryan Lilly

Related articles

Alex Marquez returns to the top step after...

Lorenzo Baldassarri – The King of Spain in...

Luthi cruises to victory in action-packed Moto2 race...

Schrotter edges Marquez to take Moto2 pole in...

Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win Moto2 season...

Schrotter breaks lap record to take Qatar Moto2...

Moto2 and Moto3 testing ends with Lowes and...

Lowes & Fenati on top for penultimate day...

Qatar Test: Binder Dominates in Moto2 as Arbolino...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More