FIA Formula 3 ChampionshipFormula 3

Piquet ends season-opening F3 practice session on top

by Tom Cairns
Pedro Piquet - Trident - on the second day of the third Pre-Season Test for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship at the Hungaroring, Budapest.
Pedro Piquet, grandson of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., came out quickest in the Free Practice session for the first round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Brazilian was 0.009s clear of Juri Vips who was second, with Robert Shwartzman and Niko Kari a further two tenths slower. The lead at the top of timing pages changed five times throughout the forty-five minute session, as Alex Peroni, Leonardo Pulcini, Christian Lundgaard, Jehan Daruvala and Shwartzman all had spells of being quickest before Piquet toppled everyone’s times in the final few minutes.

David Beckmann could have set the fastest time half-way through, only to make contact with Fabio Scherer on his flying lap, which had forced the German to make a change of front wing. The ART Grand Prix driver would return to the track to set the ninth fastest time.

Qualifying for FIA Formula 3 begins later today at 17:50 (GMT+2).

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: Round 1 - Free Practice - Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
118Pedro PiquetBRATrident1:33.255
221Juri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.009
328Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+0.255
419Niko KariFINTrident+0.264
511Jake HughesGBRHWA Racelab+0.511
631Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.624
726Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.663
85Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+0.678
91David BeckmannGERART Grand Prix+0.804
1022Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.889
1127Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.956
123Christian LundgaardDENART Grand Prix+0.982
1317Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+1.046
1410Bent ViscaalNEDHWA Racelab+1.066
152Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+1.112
1630Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.220
176Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+1.353
1812Keyvan AndresIRAHWA Racelab+1.500
197Lirim ZendeliGERSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.605
2029Teppei NatoriJAPCarlin Buzz Racing+1.622
2123Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+1.783
224Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+1.798
2325Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+1.884
2420Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+1.937
2516Andreas EstnerGERJenzer Motorsport+1.964
2614Yuki TsunodaJAPJenzer Motorsport+2.318
279Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+2.470
2815Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport+2.559
298Fabio SchererSWISauber Junior Team by Charouz+2.885
3024Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+2.986
Tom Cairns

