Scott Redding becomes 50th different British Superbike winner at Donington Park.

Scott Redding took his maiden Bennetts British Superbike win today at Donington Park becoming the 50th different winner in the series, after a classic battle royale.

This is the Brit’s first race win since 2013, when he was competing in Moto2. He stated that this victory has “ignited the fire again!” Post-race, he stated that “I just put my heart out there. All I can say is I dug so deep. It’s not a grand prix win but it is pretty special, I can tell you that, after so many hard years in MotoGP”

However, Redding didn’t get the best start. He dropped to fifth at the start and was pushed back as far as sixth at one point. The early pace was fellow Ducati rider Tommy Bridewell, on his Oxford Products Moto Rapido Ducati, making a string of impressive moves early on into the final chicane.

Oulton Park double race winner Josh Brookes suffered a spectacular high-side coming out of the final chicane, ending his race on only lap seven. This fragmented the leading group and giving both Bridewell and Tarran Mackenzie some breathing space, ahead of Jason O’Halloran in third.

With eleven laps to go, Redding started to close the gap to the battling leaders, putting together a string of impressive lap times, which allowed him to start catching the leading duo. This also pulled Xavi Fores and his Honda Racing into the leading group.

It wasn’t long before Redding took the lead and he immediately showed he had the pace to control the rest of the race. Bridewell eventually fell back and met the chequered flag in fourth place, after an impressive first half of the race.

Tarran Mackenzie goes into tomorrows races as the championship leader, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Scott Redding, whose race win has lifted him up to third in the championship. Full results can be found here.