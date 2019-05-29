Scott Redding gets World Superbike wildcard

Having recently secured three wins at the Donington National circuit at the latest round of the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Scott Redding has secured a wildcard ticket to World Superbikes. The British rider and his manager, Michael Bartholemy, have announced that the Paul Bird Motorsport rider will get a chance on the world stage as he makes his debut onboard a World Superbike-spec V4 R.

Redding, who is just off the back of triple success at Donington Park, will run full electronic aid throughout the event and aims to join the fellow V4 R riders, who can be found fighting at the front.

Redding will make this debut on the 5th – 7th July as the world championship series reaches Donnington Park, giving Redding a chance to impress hoards of British fans.

Speaking to Motorcycle News Redding’s manager, Bartolemy, said: “In our contract, we have an offer to do a World Superbike wildcard. We’re pleased to say we will take up the offer at Donington with all of the British fans.”

This will also mean Redding gets a fresh reminder of the full layout at Donington, having raced the shortened circuit at British Superbikes’ first visit to the Leicestershire circuit.

Redding will join the likes of reigning British Superbike champion Leon Haslam, reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and the current star of the championship Alvaro Bautista at Donington Park on July 5th-7th.