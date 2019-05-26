Scott Redding takes second win at Donington Park triple header in red flagged race.

As race two began at Donington Park National Circuit, it was yesterday’s podium debutante, Xavi Fores, who took the holeshot from Christain Iddon. By the beginning of the second lap, Tommy Bridewell took the lead into Redgate only for Fores to fight back into the old hairpin. He was swiftly followed by Christian Iddon who then slotted back into second place.

Yesterdays race one winner, Scott Redding, suffered a disastrous start and was down in eleventh after starting eighth on the grid. Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s replacement rider, Hector Barbera, put in an impressive performance as he battled with Josh Brookes and his BeWiser Ducati for fifth place. Barbera was called in this weekend to replace the injured Ben Currie.

By lap six, Redding had started to make good progress, coming across the line in eighth. He was, now, just off the leading group of seven riders, who were still lead by Fores. Bridewell, now sitting in second, made a move for the lead into the final chicane at the end of lap eight, again showing supreme confidence in the heavy braking zones on his Oxford Products Moto Rapido Ducati.

In the same place, just a lap later, Josh Brookes made a move on McAMS Yamaha’s rider, Tarran Mackenzie, for third place. Moments later his team-mate, Scott Redding, took fifth from Christian Iddon into Redgate.

Entering Lap 12 Scott Redding was the fastest man on track and had made his way up onto fourth just, behind his team-mate. Meanwhile, the leading duo were settling into a rhythm and keeping a consistent pace.

On lap 17, Tommy Bridewell had dropped back to third as spots of rain began to fall. Xavi Fores and Scott Redding were first and second respectively, as Redding boldly took the lead on lap 18 into the final corner. With the red flag coming out moments later, this move eventually gave Redding the win as he lead the last full lap across the line.

With Scott Redding taking a second win from two races so far this weekend, he is now just five points off the championship leader Tarran Mackenzie. Tommy Bridewell is only two points behind him, setting the scene for another classic encounter at Donington Park.

