SST returning to Toronto for first time since 2016

The SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks are returning to Canada. On Wednesday, Honda Indy Toronto officials announced the series would participate in the IndyCar Series‘ race weekend at Exhibition Place in mid-July as a support event. It will be SST’s first race in Toronto since 2016.

“Honda Indy Toronto is excited to announce the return of Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks to the weekend schedule,” a track release stated. “This is a fan favourite from the past that will certainly add to the thrills of the on track action for festival-goers. These high-flying trucks will race across jumps and power down the streets surrounding Exhibition Place once again.”

SST’s first racing at Toronto took place during the series’ inaugural year in 2013 as a midseason addition, with Justin Lofton and Sheldon Creed winning the weekend’s two races. With four wins at the track (2013, swept 2014, 2016), Creed holds the most victories at Exhibition Place, including the latest event. Matt Brabham, who currently leads the series standings, made his SST début in Toronto in 2015 and scored a round win in 2016.

“Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks are a spectacular and popular feature that we are thrilled to add back on the schedule for the first time since 2016[,]” race president Jeff Atkinson commented. “On and off track, this annual summer Toronto tradition has so much to experience for festival-goers of all ages. A variety of single-day and weekend ticket options and unique packages at varying price points help make the event accessible to all.”

The 2019 Honda Indy Toronto weekend is scheduled for 12–14 July, with SST races slated for the 13th and 14th. Assuming no further races are added between the announcement and the weekend, it will be the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2019 SST schedule.