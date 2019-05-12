Taylor storms through for first win of the year

The second round of the 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park saw Ollie Taylor give the CUPRA brand its second win of the day after his race-ending clash in the first race.

Race one winner Carl Swift started from pole position on the revised race two grid, however, the Success Ballast he picked up from his victory meant that he was beaten off the start line by the Touring Car Trophy class entry of Alex Day in the Handy Motorsport Audi.

Taylor got to work right away, making up three places on the opening lap to hold in third place behind Swift and Day. The Maximum Motorsport driver passed Swift for second on lap two and then duly took the lead on lap four.

Further back, Sunny Wong was battling for fifth place with the TCT SEAT of James Turkington, however, a mistake by the Teamwork Huff Motorsport driver would drop him to the back of the field.

Swift had been pushing Day hard for second position but an off-track excursion on the tenth lap cost Swift time and allowed TCT entrant Henry Neal to move into third place. Day’s Audi came to a stop on lap twelve stopped, meaning that Neal would be battling Taylor for the lead as he was in race one.

Wong was making progress up the field as he passed the TCT CUPRA DSG of Guy Colclough and was battling with Turkington for fourth place overall

Taylor was able to hold onto his lead and crossed the finish line ahead Neal, as the winning TCT entry, whilst Swift finished third overall and second in TCR UK. Wong finished fifth overall in the race and third in the TCR UK standings.

Swift’s win and third place means that The Endurance Finance CUPRA Motorsport driver leaves Oulton Park with the lead of the Drivers’ Championship. The next round of the 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship series takes place at Donington Park on the Grand Prix circuit as part of the British GT meeting on June 22-23.