Thursday Qualifying cancelled at the Isle Of Man TT

Qualifying sessions for Superbikes/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers/lightweight/Zero and Sidecars have all been cancelled after heavy rainfall for the majority of Thursday.

Safety is paramount at the Isle Of Man, so Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, announced at 17:45 pm that there would be no further action on the Mountain Course.

Dean Harrison was the fastest on Tuesday’s practice session in both the Superstock and Superbikes whilst Peter Hickman topped the Supersport class onboard his Trooper Triumph machine.

Hopefully, we will see some bikes on track on Friday 31 May, as the riders so far have only had one session on Tuesday with the first set of races set to commence on Saturday 1 June.

Weather permitting, Friday’s schedule looks like this:

16:45 Mountain Road Closes 18:00 All Roads Close 18:20 – 19:15 Superbike / Superstock / Supersport / Newcomers 19:15 – 19:55 Supersport / Lightweight 19:55 – 20:40 Sidecars 20:40 – 21:30 TT Zero 21:30 Roads Open Except Mountain Road 22:30 All Roads Open

There has also been an additional allocated time, with roads set to close at 11:15 am, with bikes on track from 13:00hrs.