BTCC

Championship leader Colin Turkington takes Oulton Park pole

by Stuart Richards
written by Stuart Richards
Colin Turkington BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Colin Turkington has done no harm to his 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship lead by taking pole position at Oulton Park in tropical conditions.

With his practice pace not showing signs of the sublime quickest lap he delivered early on in the qualifying session, this is Colin’s nineteenth pole position in the BTCC.

In what was also a first for 2019 in qualifying, the session was not held up or delayed by red flags so the full thirty minutes of session went by without too many major incidents.

Due to his practice incident with Andrew Jordan. Matt Simpson, who was on pole at Oulton Park last year, had to sit out of the session while his team repaired the damage ahead of Sunday.

Drivers ran wide at certain points. Sam Tordoff at Knickerbrook, Tom Ingram through Cascades and Chris Smiley at Deer Leap but they all managed to get back on circuit with no drama. Chris Smiley is to receive a five-place grid penalty however for involvement in an incident during the third race at Croft.

Despite a foray onto the grass, Sam Tordoff backed up his strong first practice pace with second, just ahead of practice two leader Dan Cammish in third.

Andrew Jordan ended the session in fourth ahead of Rory Butcher in fifth and Matt Neal in sixth. The Honda Civic’s working well for certain drivers in the warm conditions.

Seventh went the way of Tom Oliphant who finished ahead of Jason Plato and Tom Ingram. The top ten was rounded out by Jake Hill who could have gone a few positions better if he hadn’t been impeded on an earlier quicker lap through Knickerbrook.

Outside of the top ten, Ashley Sutton took fourteenth which becomes thirteenth after Smiley’s penalty. Stephen Jelley takes seventeenth despite encouraging practice sessions and Josh Cook, who lies second in the championship, languishes in twenty-second.

Daniel Rowbottom took twenty-third ahead of Senna Proctor. And finally just ahead of Matt Simpson who couldn’t set a time were the MG’s of Rob Smith and Sam Osborne in twenty-eighth and twenty-ninth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport1:25.825
2ndSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+0.027
3rdDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+0.239
4thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+0.286
5thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+0.390
6thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+0.417
7thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+0.493
8thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+0.566
9thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+0.624
10thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+0.659
11thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+0.695
12thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+0.717
13thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+0.733
14thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+0.756
15thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+0.787
16thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+0.903
17thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+0.928
18thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+1.042
19thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+1.056
20thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+1.057
21stBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+1.174
22ndJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+1.232
23rdDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+1.376
24thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+1.383
25thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+1.451
26thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+1.674
27thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+1.932
28thRob SmithMG6 GT+1.955
29thSam OsborneMG6 GT+2.972
30thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type RNO TIME
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

Related articles

Tordoff and Cammish head BTCC practice sessions at...

Tom Ingram – Oulton Park is a thrill...

PREVIEW: 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup – Oulton...

PREVIEW: 2019 British F4 Championship – Oulton Park

PREVIEW: 2019 British Touring Car Championship – Oulton...

Alex Walker joins JHR Development’s British F4 squad

Andrew Jordan – We need to keep our...

BTCC Championship Leader Colin Turkington -“It’s fantastic to...

Mark Blundell – There are plenty of positives...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More