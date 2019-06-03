MotoGP

Espargaro and KTM continue to improve at Mugello

by Joshua Close
written by Joshua Close
Pol Espargaro and KTM at Mugello
Pol Espargaro and KTM continued to improve at Mugello (Credit: KTM Factory Racing)

Pol Espargaro showed that he and KTM are improving at Mugello after securing another top 10 finish.

The Spaniard secured his fourth top 10 result of 2019, but that wasn’t all. Espargaro also shaved 14 seconds off his overall race time from 2018.

Espargaro battled to be inside the top 10 for most of the race. Crashes for Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller elevated him up the order. Espargaro would then catch and overtake Fabio Quartararo on the final lap to secure ninth.

Speaking after the race, Espargaro admitted that the hot weather made things difficult. He said:

We knew our position would be around 7-10 and we were not expecting these temperatures. With the Medium tyre we were in a very low grip situation and we knew our job would be a little bit harder. I was fighting a lot at the beginning of the race with [Franco] Morbidelli, [Alex] Rins even and [Fabio] Quartararo.

It was hard, hot and with many changes of direction. It was a physical track and we saw many riders by the end were dropping and we could keep our pace. Anyway we were fourteen seconds faster in our total race time in 2018 and in the end I think we can be happy.”

Another positive result means Espargaro sits 10th in the championship. It’s tight however, and Espargaro is only four points behind Miller in sixth.

Team manager, Mike Leitner, added:

“A top ten was the target for us and we achieved that here with Pol, which was very good. A positive point was that the bike had good potential all weekend. Mugello and Barcelona have been difficult tracks for us in the past and with our current package, so to make the top ten so far is very good.

Espargaro Returns to Spain

Round seven of the 2019 season takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya (Barcelona) on 14-16 June 2019. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

Related articles

Petrucci thanks Dovizioso after maiden win at Mugello

Petrucci clinches maiden MotoGP victory in Mugello Classic

Arbolino takes a photo-finish win at his home...

Arbolino on pole for home Moto3 Race

Marcel Schrotter returns to form with Mugello pole

Marquez smashes lap record to take Mugello Pole

Lowes ready to make amends in Italy

Dovizioso seeks improvements despite Le Mans podium

Pol Espargaro hails “Stunning” Le Mans result

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More